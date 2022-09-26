KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives $23.37 Average PT from Analysts

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.37.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price objective on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 62,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEY opened at $16.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.