Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Receives $25.94 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.64.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PING. Raymond James downgraded Ping Identity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America downgraded Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $2,787,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,002,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ping Identity

Ping Identity Trading Down 0.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 164.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 175.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 229.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PING opened at $28.14 on Friday. Ping Identity has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.38.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.22). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ping Identity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

Recommended Stories

