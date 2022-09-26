Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives $94.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

NYSE GWRE opened at $61.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $128.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $182,429.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,568.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $182,429.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,568.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $195,370.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,237.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,202 shares of company stock worth $2,588,310. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.3% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.1% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 14,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

