Western Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,994 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,009,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,722,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,271,000 after acquiring an additional 92,051 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

IJR opened at $88.85 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.61 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.76.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

