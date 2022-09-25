Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 2,998 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,009,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,722,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,271,000 after purchasing an additional 92,051 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $88.85 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $87.61 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.91 and its 200-day moving average is $99.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

