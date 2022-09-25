Advisory Alpha LLC Decreases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $413.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $420.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.88. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.83.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

