Dividend Assets Capital LLC Makes New $56,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of VWO opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.51. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $52.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

