Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 70.6% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.39.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $245.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.85. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

