Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Kaizen Financial Strategies’ 3rd Largest Position

Kaizen Financial Strategies trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of VTI opened at $184.26 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.45.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

