Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Brown Financial Advisory

Brown Financial Advisory lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Brown Financial Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 74,375 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.51. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $52.42.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

