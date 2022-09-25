Advisory Alpha LLC Trims Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $10,251,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.30.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $82.52 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.76. The company has a market cap of $162.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.