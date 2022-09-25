Western Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,254 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $130.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.04. The firm has a market cap of $353.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

