Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,146 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. raised its holdings in AT&T by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.41.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $21.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average is $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $114.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

