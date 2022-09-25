AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Boosted by Morris Capital Advisors LLC

Morris Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 3.3% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $143.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.44 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $252.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.77 and a 200-day moving average of $149.53.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

