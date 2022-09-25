Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Buys 1,050 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 2.2% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 70.6% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McDonald's Trading Down 0.8 %

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $245.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.85. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

McDonald's Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

