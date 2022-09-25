33,356 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Purchased by Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 58.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of SCHF opened at $28.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.29. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $40.66.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

