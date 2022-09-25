BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 165 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $311.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $295.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $313.93 and a 200 day moving average of $305.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total value of $58,539,818.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,343,772,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,125 shares of company stock worth $108,581,151 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.