McAdam LLC Has $442,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 25,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRK. UBS Group raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK stock opened at $86.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.95. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $219.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.