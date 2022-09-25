Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 767 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $752,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,127,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,405,000 after acquiring an additional 61,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 110,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock opened at $53.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.61. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

