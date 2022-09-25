Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,914 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $1,894,686,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in NIKE by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,475,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in NIKE by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,113 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $97.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. Cowen cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.68.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.



