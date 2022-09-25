Harbor Group Inc. Has $268,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Harbor Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,891 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $37.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.38. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.72 and a 1 year high of $53.04.

