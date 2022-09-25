Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $20.28 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.6% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $371.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.18. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

