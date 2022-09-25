iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by BT Wealth Management LLC

BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 14.1% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $371.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.18. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

