Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 526,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,195,000 after acquiring an additional 214,845 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

IWM opened at $167.31 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.31.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.