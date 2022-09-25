Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Purchases 75 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.1 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $171.38 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.35 and a fifty-two week high of $228.26. The stock has a market cap of $115.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

