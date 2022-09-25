Western Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,632 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 310,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $104,417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,884 shares during the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $10,561,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 23,670 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

META opened at $140.41 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.89 and a 52-week high of $355.15. The company has a market cap of $377.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.05.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,511,112 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

