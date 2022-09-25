iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,993 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $224.13 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.62.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

