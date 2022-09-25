Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 991 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.6 %

MA opened at $293.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $337.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $290.24 and a one year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.