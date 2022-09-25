Advisory Alpha LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,085.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $173.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.84. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.62 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.