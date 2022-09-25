Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 35,231 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,231 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707,784 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ford Motor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,484,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $780,129,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,771,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $418,988,000 after purchasing an additional 436,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.24. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.