7,681 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 24,349 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,595,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 18,580.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $40.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.29.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

