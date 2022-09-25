BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $91.17 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,188,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,747 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 7.2% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $91,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 74,375 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,065,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of VWO opened at $37.52 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $52.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average of $42.51.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

