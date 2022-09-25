All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 549 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 98,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,414,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,930,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 62.9% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 26,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

IVV stock opened at $371.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $405.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.18. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

