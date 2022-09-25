Westside Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 417.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 873,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,709,000 after purchasing an additional 47,645 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,034,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $371.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.18. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

