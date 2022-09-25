BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $7.46 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 15,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in Stryker by 6.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 6,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $206.93 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The stock has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.69.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.29.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

