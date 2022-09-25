Berkshire Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Berkshire Bank lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Berkshire Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $371.42 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $405.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.18.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

