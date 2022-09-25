Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 123,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 35,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.15. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.