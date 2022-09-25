BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,560,768,000 after purchasing an additional 275,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,279,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,855,383,000 after buying an additional 138,542 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in BlackRock by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,737,701,000 after buying an additional 294,408 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,463,536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on BLK shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

BlackRock Trading Down 1.5 %

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $591.39 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $671.98 and a 200 day moving average of $665.12.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

