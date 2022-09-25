iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 568.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,191 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,246,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $167.31 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.31.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

