Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 555 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,230,851,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 79,395.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 670,097 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in BlackRock by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,737,701,000 after acquiring an additional 294,408 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,560,768,000 after acquiring an additional 275,176 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.46.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.5 %

BLK stock opened at $591.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $671.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $665.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $89.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

