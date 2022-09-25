CCG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 31 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST opened at $466.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $206.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $528.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $519.39. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.92.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

