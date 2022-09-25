Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $477,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE opened at $44.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.32. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $247.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

