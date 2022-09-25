Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $143.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.77 and its 200 day moving average is $149.53. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.44 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays dropped their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

