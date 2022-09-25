Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,889 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.9% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of COST opened at $466.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $528.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $206.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.92.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

