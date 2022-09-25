Gables Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,567 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $131.26 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.34 and a 200 day moving average of $155.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

