Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $1,894,686,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in NIKE by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,475,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in NIKE by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NIKE from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.68.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $97.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

