Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 1,310 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $710,595,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 585.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TFC opened at $44.34 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

