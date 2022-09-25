Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Boosted by Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,011,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $82.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $121.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

