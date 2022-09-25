Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $45.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average is $48.44. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.61 and a 1-year high of $54.82.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.