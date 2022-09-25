Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,025,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

SCHA stock opened at $38.26 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $55.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.00.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.